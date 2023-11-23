Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 74,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 12,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Invesque Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.14. The firm has a market cap of C$16.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.35 million for the quarter. Invesque had a negative net margin of 46.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 15, 2023, the company owned a portfolio of 76 properties, such as 56 assisted living and memory care facilities, 13 skilled nursing facilities, 4 transitional care properties, and 3 medical office buildings in the United States; and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

