iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Boosted by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,037.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $116.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

