iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) is First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,495 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. owned 2.22% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $37,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

IWX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.00. 72,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

