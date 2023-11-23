iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Trading Down 1%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.53 and last traded at C$16.62. 711,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,599,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.89.

