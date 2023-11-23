ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 135.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,020,000 after buying an additional 487,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,172,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ITT traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.80. The company had a trading volume of 395,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,815. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

