IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading Down 1%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 9,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 11,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IWG from GBX 155 ($1.94) to GBX 170 ($2.13) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; workplace recovery; and reception services and conference products.

