IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading Down 1%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 9,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 11,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IWG from GBX 155 ($1.94) to GBX 170 ($2.13) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IWGFF
IWG Stock Performance
IWG Company Profile
IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; workplace recovery; and reception services and conference products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IWG
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.