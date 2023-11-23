Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-6.50 EPS.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.8 %

JACK stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.56.

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,614 shares of company stock worth $721,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

