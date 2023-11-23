Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 5.02% of Jacobs Solutions worth $751,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,929,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $123.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,030. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

