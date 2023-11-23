Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,914.00

Shares of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,914 ($23.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($23.97). Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group shares last traded at GBX 1,914 ($23.95), with a volume of 20,817 shares trading hands.
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,914 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65.
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Company Profile
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.
