John Bicket Sells 78,332 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 78,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,048.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,662,202.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, John Bicket sold 2,973 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $73,789.86.

On Tuesday, October 31st, John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,742.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, John Bicket sold 42,110 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $997,164.80.

On Tuesday, October 17th, John Bicket sold 56,093 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,393,911.05.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $2,213,130.45.

On Tuesday, September 26th, John Bicket sold 73,446 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $1,716,433.02.

On Wednesday, September 20th, John Bicket sold 82,628 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,993.88.

On Tuesday, September 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,752,191.60.

On Tuesday, August 29th, John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,161.60.

Samsara Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after buying an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Samsara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,989 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

