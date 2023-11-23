John L. Ocampo Sells 25,102 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,493,040 shares in the company, valued at $716,133,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $84.20 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.