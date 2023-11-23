Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305,694 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.87% of Johnson Controls International worth $401,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

