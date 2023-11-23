JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.12% of Hubbell worth $909,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $299.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.