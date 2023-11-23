JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.32% of Ross Stores worth $890,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,003 shares of company stock worth $7,490,631. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

