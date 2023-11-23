JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,165 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.00% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $859,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $462.80 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $472.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.