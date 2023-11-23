JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Shares Up 1.3%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.50 and last traded at C$40.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.00.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.87.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France, and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.
