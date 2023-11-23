Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $188.10 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.58% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,809 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.93, for a total transaction of $2,595,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,809 shares of company stock worth $5,270,775. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

