Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,628,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544,297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Kimco Realty worth $51,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 18.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 262,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,691 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 123.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,415,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 945,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 200.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

