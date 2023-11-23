King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,629 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $86,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 38.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,897,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $93,149.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,003 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $4,799,639.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,886,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,869,147.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 461 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $93,149.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,956.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,301 shares of company stock valued at $18,516,781 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.75.

PCTY stock opened at $151.09 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $139.40 and a 52-week high of $235.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

