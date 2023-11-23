King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 328 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $79.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.