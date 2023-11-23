King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Hexcel worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HXL opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

