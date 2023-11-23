King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 5,971 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 808.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 224,033 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 437,964 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $459.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

