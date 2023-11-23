King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sysco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 644,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,347,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after purchasing an additional 83,859 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Sysco by 145.7% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

