King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,138 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.21% of Everi worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 6,482.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,681 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Everi by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,940,000 after purchasing an additional 279,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Everi Stock Up 0.9 %

EVRI opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $19.85.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

