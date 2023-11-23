King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITE. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares in the company, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $139.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average is $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.25 and a 52 week high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

