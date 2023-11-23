King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,670 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 536,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,816 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 195,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

