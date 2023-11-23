King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 717 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

C opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

