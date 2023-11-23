King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

