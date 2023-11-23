Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Trading 6.5% Higher

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 6,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 13,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Kontrol Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

About Kontrol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.