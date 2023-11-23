Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207,651 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $40,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

