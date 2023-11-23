Korea Investment CORP Has $43.25 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,093 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $43,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $561,431,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,110 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

