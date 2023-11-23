Korea Investment CORP Has $46.48 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,964 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $46,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,726 shares of company stock valued at $18,642,569. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $251.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $251.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

