Korea Investment CORP Has $51.25 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.19% of Align Technology worth $51,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $217.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

