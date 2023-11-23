Korea Investment CORP Purchases 19,030 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $44,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $227.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

