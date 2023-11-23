Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,399 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $45,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $541.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $549.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $481.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

