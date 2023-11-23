Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,123 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $42,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,750,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 996,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 405,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 917,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

