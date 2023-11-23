Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $323,109.96 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $323,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $58.08 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

