LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 26 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.78 on Thursday, reaching $589.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,586. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $599.89. The company has a market cap of $260.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $565.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

