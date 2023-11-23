LCM Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LCM Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $7,120,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 307,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $966,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 574,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $164,779,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.3 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,715,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. The stock has a market cap of $877.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.38 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.64 and a 200 day moving average of $294.82.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

