LCM Capital Management Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,812. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

