LCM Capital Management Inc Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 15.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $21,311,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

MDY stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $466.28. The company had a trading volume of 929,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.