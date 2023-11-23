LCM Capital Management Inc Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VFH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.29. 592,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,776. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

