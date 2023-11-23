LCM Capital Management Inc Sells 531 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LCM Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Raymond James cut their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,490,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,303,768. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

