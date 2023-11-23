Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter.
Legacy Education Alliance Stock Up 15.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAI opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Legacy Education Alliance has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
About Legacy Education Alliance
