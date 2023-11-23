Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEAI opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Legacy Education Alliance has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

