Liberty Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 73,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Liberty Media Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Media Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMACU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares during the period.

Liberty Media Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.