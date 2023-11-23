Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

