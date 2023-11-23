Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 878.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

