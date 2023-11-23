LondonMetric Property Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.27) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 207.60 ($2.60). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 172.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 176.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -347.31, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.88) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.25 ($2.64).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

