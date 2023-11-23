MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $2,116,600.64 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares in the company, valued at $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,994,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 515,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

