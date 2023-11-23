MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $2,116,600.64 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares in the company, valued at $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of MTSI opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,994,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 515,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.
