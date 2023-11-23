Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,930,000 after buying an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MANH opened at $222.00 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $226.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,036 shares of company stock worth $3,493,302 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

